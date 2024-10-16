Advertisement

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has lamented the death of about 100 persons in the petrol tanker explosion that occurred in Jigawa State.

Abbas, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi on Wednesday, described the incident as unfortunate.

Scores of people were confirmed dead when a tanker conveying petrol exploded at Majiya town in Taura local government area of Jigawa State early Wednesday morning.

Over 50 others also sustained various degrees of injuries and were hospitalised at Ringim General Hospital.

The driver was said to have lost control of the tanker leading to the accident.

The Speaker lamented the deaths and injuries, describing the incident as terrifying, and condoled the families of the deceased while praying for those injured to have quick recovery.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu extended his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the explosion.

Kalu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, commiserated with the government and the people of Jigawa State over the deaths.

He urged relevant government agencies to quickly step in and providing expected reliefs and succour to the victims.

While wishing those hospitalised full and speedy recovery, Kalu also prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

He said, “I am profoundly saddened by the loss of over 100 precious lives and the injuries sustained by many others. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and we share their grief and pain.

“The tanker explosion has left our nation in shock and mourning. We stand united in grief, resolving to support those affected and prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

“No words can adequately express our sorrow for your loss. May the memories of your loved ones be a blessing, and may you find strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries”.