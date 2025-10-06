The Edo State Sports Commission (ESSC) has suspended the head coach of Bendel Insurance Football Club, Greg Ikhenoba, and has appointed former Super Eagles player, Baldwin Bazuaye, to take over on an interim basis.

This is coming on the heels of the Bendel Insurance’ home game loss last by a lone goal to Nasarawa United on Saturday.

A statement by the Director of Media and Communications of the ESSC, Kehinde Osagiede, said the chairman of the Commission, Hon. Amadin Enabulele, approved the suspension.

The statement read: “The Executive Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission Hon Amadin Desmond Enabulele has approved the suspension of the Head Coach of Bendel Insurance Football Club Greg Ikhenoba.

“The suspension takes effect from Monday, October 6, 2025.

“The Edo State Sports Commission boss took the decision following the poor performance of Bendel Insurance Football Club in the current season coupled with the 1-0 loss to Nasarawa United in the match day seven of the Nigeria Premier Football League at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium on Saturday.

“Meanwhile, the Edo State Sports Commission Chairman has directed Coach Baldwin Bazuaye, MON to hold forth as the Head of the technical crew of the Premier league club till further notice.”