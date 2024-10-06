Edo State Governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo, yesterday reiterated his commitment to ensuing that more teachers are recruited into public schools in the state to enhance learning.

Okpebholo who stated this in his congratulatory message made available to newsmen by his media aide, Godswill Inegbe, said his administration would reverse the dearth of teachers in public schools.

“I wish to salute our teachers for their hard work and dedication to an enlightened society. I want to seize this special occasion to reassure our teachers that my administration will prioritise teachers’ welfare for enhanced teaching.

“We’ll build standard schools and equip them with relevant and modern educational materials. We’ll ensure that government schools become citadels of quality learning. Our teachers will be retrained through regular special retraining programmes.

“In line with the theme of this year’s celebration, Valuing Teacher Voices: Towards a New Social Contract for Education; my administration will place teachers on top priority, and we’ll reverse the shortage of teachers through continuous recruitment of qualified teachers,” he said.