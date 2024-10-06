Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to provide free basic and secondary education for every child in the state.

He made the pledge during the unveiling and maiden scholarship awards ceremony of the SKAID Foundation in Kaduna on Friday.

Governor Sani emphasised that education is the cornerstone of human capital development, stating,

“When we invest in the education of our young people, we are laying the foundation for a prosperous future.

“Our administration is committed to ensuring that every child in Kaduna State enjoys free basic and secondary education, guaranteeing twelve years of uninterrupted and quality education.

“No child in Kaduna State will be left behind, regardless of economic status or circumstances of birth.”

Speaking on the SKAID Foundation scholarship, Sani praised the initiative as a crucial tool for fostering a generation of educated, skilled, and empowered citizens.

He noted that such efforts would support the state’s progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in education.

The governor encouraged scholarship recipients to seize the opportunity, emphasising that the initiative would not only uplift individuals but also strengthen communities.

In his welcome remarks, chairman of the Board of Trustees of SKAID Foundation, Rear Admiral Ferguson Bobai (rtd), echoed the governor’s sentiments.

Bobai reiterated the foundation’s belief that every child, irrespective of their background, deserves access to quality education.