Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of Standard Bank Group, has expressed its unwavering commitment to improving and supporting Nigerian businesses across all sectors. The organisation said this during the official launch and media briefing to unveil its proposition for businesses of different sizes and across different sectors

The leading end-to-end financial services provider revealed a bouquet of offerings that cater to businesses in all sectors, locally and internationally.

These offerings are innovative financial solutions across the agribusiness, education, engineering, trade, commerce, telecoms, manufacturing, healthcare, maritime, real estate, oil and gas financing, debt capital markets, equity capital markets, principal finance solutions, and equity capital markets, amongst other sectors, and are for businesses of all sizes from SMEs to national and multinational companies operating in these sectors.

The unveiling ceremony showcased the need to partner Nigerian businesses and support them through their challenges and demonstrated the limitless solutions and possibilities via collaboration.

Executive director, Business and Commercial Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Remy Osuagwu, stated that the organisation is repositioning to reflect the Nigerian local and international business scene while creating solutions that address the growth challenges affecting Nigerian businesses.