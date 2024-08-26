Ahead of the gubernatorial election in Edo State just weeks away, the Transparency for Electoral Systems Advocacy (TESA) has raised the alarm over the integrity of the upcoming exercise.

In a formal petition addressed to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, TESA highlighted alarming reports of alleged compromised behaviour by Electoral Officers (EOs) in Edo State, which it claimed threatens the fairness and credibility of the electoral process.

The petition, dated August 24, 2024, specifically accused certain EOs of colluding with leaders of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State.

According to TESA, the compromised officers have allegedly been meeting with PDP leaders, resulting in the denial of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to members of the public, particularly those supporting opposition parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP).

One particularly troubling incident mentioned in the petition involved Mrs. Uduak Obot, the EO of Esan Central Local Government Area of the State. TESA alleged that on Friday, August 23, 2024, Mrs. Obot was seen at the residence of a former PDP Senator in Irrua town.

This meeting, according to TESA, was part of a broader conspiracy in which PVCs meant for the public were instead handed over to PDP leaders in a bid to allegedly manipulate the outcome of the election.

TESA’s concerns were further amplified by a recent viral video on social media, in which a woman named Edith Uwadia from Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area in Edo South Senatorial District claimed that she was denied her PVC because INEC officials had handed over bulk PVCs to PDP leaders after allegedly receiving bribes.

This has led to public outcries, with many citizens expressing frustration and fear that their voices will be silenced in the upcoming election.

In the petition, TESA called for immediate removal of the EOs in Esan Central, Ikpoba-Okha, and other local government areas in Edo State to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.

It also called for thorough investigation by security agencies into the activities of the compromised EOs to hold them accountable and restore public confidence in the electoral system.

The group also sought the withdrawal of the current INEC Resident Commissioner in Edo State from overseeing the election, due to his alleged close ties with PDP leaders.

TESA asked for direct oversight by the INEC National Chairman in managing the activities leading up to the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the State.

The body also called for heightened vigilance by the police, DSS, and other security agencies to monitor and investigate any attempt to compromise the electoral process, including the conduct of ad-hoc staff, election observers, and security officials for the exercise.