The governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has expressed his gratitude to Vice President Kashim Shettima for attending his daughter’s wedding over the weekend.

In a press statement personally signed by the governor, he also thanked the First Lady, Mrs Remi Tinubu, for her show of love and extended his appreciation to fellow governors and their wives from various states.

Governor Kefas also expressed special thanks to former President Goodluck Jonathan for honouring the event, along with other royal fathers and well-wishers who attended.

The statement read: “On behalf of my family, I wish to heartily express my profound gratitude for the massive show of love from all and sundry during our daughter’s Bar Kezia wedding last Saturday. There are just too many people and organizations to thank. But, let me start with my extended family, the great people and government officials of Taraba state for playing good hosts to the deluge of visitors to our state capital, Jalingo.

“I wish, first and foremost, to thank the Special Guest of Honour, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Kashim Shettima. Thanks, sir for finding time out of your busy schedule to bless us with your excellent presence. Your kind words to the couple will remain indelible.

“Thank you our amiable First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Mrs Remi Tinubu ably represented at the wedding. We are highly honoured and thrilled.

“My profound gratitude also goes to the former president and Commander in Chief, His Excellency Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GCFR), who graciously accepted to serve as the Father of the Day at the wedding occasion. Sir, your distinguished presence not only brought grace and charm to the venue but also energised the atmosphere of happiness felt by all in attendance.

“I wish to especially thank the following governors for their love and kind presence: His Excellency, Alhaji Bala Mohammed – Governor of Bauchi State; His Excellency, Bar Caleb Muftwang – Governor of Plateau State; His Excellency, Alhaji Dauda Lawal – Governor of Zamfara state; His Excellency, Mr. Peter Mba – Governor of Enugu state; His Excellency, Chief Ademola Adeleke – Governor of Osun state; His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki – Governor of Edo state; His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo – Governor of Kogi state; His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori – Governor of Delta state; His Excellency, Alhaji Babagana Umaru Zulum – Governor of Borno State; His Excellency, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara- Governor of Rivers State.

“His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri – Governor of Adamawa state; His Excellency, Alhaji Nasir Idris – Governor of Kebbi state; His Excellency, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya – Governor of Gombe State; Deputy Governors of Yobe and Benue state representing their governors; His Excellency, Rev Jolly Nyame – Former governor, Taraba state; His Excellency, Rt Hon Gabriel Suswam – Former governor, Benue state.

“My gratitude also goes to their excellencies, wives of the governors who attended our event to lavish us with their solidarity and motherly prayers. Thank you, Mr Musa Danjuma, for your continuous support and fatherly presence at all times.

“The event was also enlivened by the royal presence of traditional rulers across the country. Permit me to especially pay tribute to the Chairman, Taraba State Council of Chiefs, The Aku Uka of Wukari, Manu Ishaku Adda Alli for leading a high-powered delegation of traditional rulers to the event.

“I wish to thank the military, police, civil defence and other security formations for their support and reassuring presence. In particular, I salute the presence of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa and the Director of Operations, General Sinjen for their August presence at the wedding. General Sinjen also represented the Army Chief. The Airforce Chief was ably represented as well as that of the Naval Chief. Thanks, Chief of Defence Intelligence for coming.

“Manifold thanks to the MD, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, for coming. Let me specially thank my friends from the Niger Delta for coming. Especially delegation from the Gbaramatu Kingdom.”

The governor added: “I thank present and former members of the National Assembly from Taraba state and indeed all over the country who took the time to attend our event.

“I thank my fellow contestants in the last election for accepting our invitations. Thanks my elder brother, Distinguished Senator Emmanuel Bwacha for coming. Also, Hon Danladi Baido who contested with me, thanks for coming. Your presence has strengthened the bonds of friendship.

“Relatedly, I also thank members of the Taraba State House of Assembly who all kindly attended the occasion. I salute members of the diplomatic community, especially the Kenyan High Commission, a delegation from Israel, and my esteemed friends from South Africa, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other countries.

“We are highly encouraged by the presence of community leaders of faith, Taraba top politicians, the professional class, opinion moulders and members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, and the media, for finding time to attend.”