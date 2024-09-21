The arrest of a supposed member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Audu Tajudeen, with locally-made guns on the eve of Edo State governorship election, by the State Police Command, has sparked widespread doubts among netizens, with many questioning the authenticity of the incident.

Social media platforms were flooded with mixed reactions after the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Saturday morning claimed a ‘significant breakthrough’ in its efforts to curb electoral violence in Edo State with the arrest of two political thugs in overnight raids, hours before Saturday’s governorship election.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, gave the names of the suspects as Edwin Obanor, 43-year-old, and Audu Tajudeen, a 41-year-old ‘PDP member’ from Ugbogbo quarters, Igara Akoko area of the State.

The Police Headquarters in Abuja took to its social media handles to post the press statement with photographs of the two suspects showing the ammunition allegedly recovered from them. However, some netizens became curious seeing one of the suspects wearing a T-shirt with the inscriptions of the PDP and the name of its governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, wondering how a criminal will be so dressed with tell-tale signs.

Social media users expressed doubts over the arrest and suggested that the evidence might have been fabricated for political reason.

A social media and popular cartoonist user, Mike Asukwo, posted on his Facebook page, “I can’t just stop laughing. Police catch sheep, come make am look like wolf…by fire by police force. Olopa…why? 🤣🤣🤣”

Another commentator, Jimada De Gokpa, shared his disbelief, writing, “Hurriedly prepared ‘evidence’ to please Oga at the top. NPF can’t disappoint at all. Funny people!”

Adding to the humour-laden criticisms, Ugochuckwu Gracious commented, “The PDP polo shirt be like wetin them wear in a hurry.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Olusegun Akintila pointed out the potency of the weapons involved, stating, “That gun might look crude but it can still off ppl 🤣”

Similarly, Idoko U Haruna remarked, “All na wash, where are all the criminals arrested in the previous elections? Their godfather will bail them and that will be the end of the matter.”