The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has urged the people of the state to remain peaceful, expressing satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of voters during the conduct of the local government area elections in the state on Saturday.

AbdulRazaq spoke after casting his vote at polling unit 004, Idigba, Adewole Ward, in Ilorin West local government area of the state. The governor cast his vote at about 10.47am.

He urged the people to sustain the harmony, which the state is known for, saying that “election should not be a war.”

The governor expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters and the peaceful atmosphere that pervaded the state during the exercise.

He said he was delighted to see voters conducting themselves in an orderly manner as he drove from the Government House to his ancestral Idigba family house in the downtown Ilorin, the state capital, where he cast his vote.