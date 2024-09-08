The campaign trail of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has once again been allegedly disrupted by violent attacks.

Okpebholo, on Sunday, blamed the development of loyalists of opposition parties in the state.

The Campaign’s Media Team of Okpebholo disclosed this in a release, saying the attack occurred at Ugbekpe Ekperi Ward 6 in Etsako Central local government area of the State, just as campaign team arrived after holding successful rallies in Anegbette and Udaba.

The release claimed that the attack was swift and chaotic, with APC campaign vehicles targeted and some supporters injured.

This marks the third such violent disruption of Okpebholo’s campaign, the team noted, adding that the first attack, which occurred in Benin City, led to the tragic death of Inspector Akor Onu, who was providing security for the APC candidate.

Shortly afterward, another assault took place in Akoko Edo, resulting in the destruction of APC campaign vehicles and further intensifying concerns over the safety of the candidate and his supporters.

The recurring attacks on the APC candidate have heightened fears that the state’s political environment ahead of the September 21 governorship election may become increasingly hostile as the D-Day approaches.

Supporters of the APC have expressed outrage over the repeated attacks, calling on law enforcement agencies to step in and ensure the safety of all political parties involved in the election process.

The APC campaign team also condemned the attacks as a threat to democracy, urging the Edo State government and electoral authorities to intervene before the situation spirals further out of control.