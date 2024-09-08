The people of Sapele were thrown into shock and bewilderment over the murder of the proprietress of His Majesty Group of Schools allegedly by her son, in Sapele local government area of Delta State.

The proprietress, Mrs. Fatima Umukoro was said to have been murdered by her son, Emmanuel Umukoro in the late hours of Saturday.

Neighbours and passersby, who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity, described the scene as gruesome and horrific.

According to eyewitnesses, Emmanuel was seen driving out of the compound around 8:30pm at high speed in his mother’s car.

The unusual driving drew the attention of neighbours who went to report him to his mother about the reckless driving only to see the gate to the residence left open around 10pm, which was also unusual.

This prompted the inquisitive neighbours to check further only to discover fire from inside the house with the door left open.

Upon entering the house, the neighbours found the lifeless body of Mrs. Umukoro, burnt beyond recognition.

The case was reported to the police and Emmanuel was arrested later by the Police along the Sapele-Warri Road as he attempted to escape to an unknown destination.

When contacted, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, saying the motive behind the alleged murder is still being investigated.