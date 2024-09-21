Voters in parts of Edo North senatorial district of Edo State defied early morning rains as the came out in their large numbers to participate in the ongoing 2024 governorship election in the State.

As early as 8am, voters in Estako East, Estako West and Estako Central local government areas of the State trooped out to their various polling units to cast their votes for the candidate of their choice.

The situation was not different in Auchi town in Estako West LGA, which doubles as the headquarters of Edo North Senatorial District.

Security operatives were also on ground in the various wards and polling units to monitor the excercise.

A visit to Units 16, 8, 1, 11,10 Ogute in Okpella Ward 6, Unit 12, Okpella Ward 8, and Unit 4, Okpella Ward 8, in Estako East LGA, showed security agents, voters and INEC officials on ground getting ready for the all-important poll.