Edo Inaugurates 8th Assembly, Elects Agbebaku As Speaker

The 8th Assembly of Edo State House of Assembly was yesterday inaugurated, with the member representing Owan West constituency in Edo North District of the state, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, emerging speaker of the Assembly.

Hon. Agbebaku’s nomination went without opposition from the members.

The new speaker’s first stint as a member of the state House of Assembly came in 2007 which came to an abrupt end due to political intrigues.

The inauguration of the House also saw Hon. Mary omozele Edekor, a former commissioner representing Esan West emerging as deputy speaker.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Agbebaku expressed appreciation to his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him, promising not to let them down and to work with all members irrespective of party affiliation.

The Peoples Democratic Party is with the majority, having won 15 seats in the rescheduled March 18 House of Assembly elections, leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC) with eight seats and Labour Party (LP) with one.