APC Chieftain Applauds Court Judgement Backing PDP To Suspend Wike

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has applauded the judgement of the Federal High Court, which said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the right to suspend immediate-past Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, from the party.

Recall that Wike had in February 2023 filed a suit through his lawyer, Joshua Musa (SAN), seeking a court order to stop the PDP from taking action against him without a fair hearing.

But, delivering judgement on the suit on May 31, 2023, the presiding judge, Hon. Justice James Omotosho, said the party had the right to suspend or expel its members and such action must be taken in compliance with its own laws.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the judgement confirmed the validity of his counsel when prior to the 2023 elections, he asked the PDP to quickly and without hesitation, suspend or expel Wike, who had allegedly perfected plans to manipulate the elections against the flag-bearer of his own party, Alhaji Atiku Atiku Abubakar.

He noted that with the court judgment in its favour, the PDP is still within time to show the likes of Wike the way out and embark on a rebuilding project to recover her loses.

The APC chieftain said his position stems from the fact that the country needs a very vibrant and coordinated opposition political parties to critically mon