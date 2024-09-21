The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has won his polling unit by a landslide.

Senator Okpebholo voted at Polling Unit 001, Ward 2, Udomi Primary School, Uwesan, Esan Central local government area where his party, the APC scored 102, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) scored 1 vote each.

Meanwhile, the only serving member in the House of Representatives from Edo State, Marcus Onobun, lost his polling unit to the APC with 10 votes.

Onobun’s party – PDP got 81 votes, against 91 voted scored by the candidate of the APC in his Unit 5, Ward 6 (Iruekpen), Esan West local government area polling unit.