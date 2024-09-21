As collation of the results of the Edo State governorship election continues, the Labour Party (LP) deputy governorship candidate, Prince Asamah Kadiri, SAN, suffered a defeat at his polling unit to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Collated results at the polling unit revealed that the LP running mate failed to secure victory at his his Ward 1, Unit 6 polling unit in Auchi, Etsako West local government area of the State, managing to secure only 25 votes in his political stronghold, while the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and opposition APC garnered 13 and 100 votes, respectively.

LEADERSHIP reports that Prince Kadiri had criticised the opposition APC for engaging in vote-buying after casting his ballot earlier on Saturday.

Based on the election results, analysts opined that the LP deputy governorship candidate, who hails from the Auchi royal family, has little or no influence in Etsako politics in the Edo North senatorial district where Senator Adams Oshiomhole is calling shots.