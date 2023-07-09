Edo Set To Host CAF Women’s Champions League

The refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City is set to host the best of women football tournament as the ancient city of Benin hosts this year’s CAF Wonen’s Championships League tagged WAFU B 2023.

Inagurating the Local Organising Committee, LOC, for the tournament in Benin, Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu charged the members to hit the ground running and make the tournament a memorable one.

He said the Edo State Government is set to host and come out with the best of its kind in the West African subregion.

The inauguration held in his office at the Government House, Benin while the NFF officials joined virtually from Abuja.

The committee is headed by Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission, Alhaji Yusuf Ali and Babagana Kelli as Vice chairman. Other members are Mrs Sabina Chikere, Hon Margaret Icheen, Hajia Amina Daura, Aisha Falode, Ruth David, Dr Emmanuel Igbinosa, Mr Victor Edopkayi and Tony Owen. Mrs Modupe Shabi serves as Secretary.

Seven countries in the West African sub region are taking part in the two-week tournament. These are: Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, Burkina Faso, Benin Republic, Niger Republic and Cote d’Ivoire. It runs from August 18 to September 2, 2023. Responding on behalf of the committee, Ali said: “ as host state, we are leaders in Nigerian women football, we shall not disappoint Edo people and indeed Nigeria. We shall come out with the best tournament in the history of CAF”.