Barriers That Breakdown Intimacy And How To Fix Them

Intimacy; that openness, transparency; spiritual, emotional, intellectual, physical closeness ‑– the oneness of marriage does not occur naturally. Mankind was designed for intimacy; first with God and then with one’s spouse.

Interestingly, intimacy is much more than physical, especially for women. Men are more likely to want physical intimacy even if things are wonky in the relationship.

Couples must spend time and energy to build intimacy in their marriage. It requires vigilance on our part because there are many hindrances and barriers to intimacy. These barriers breakdown intimacy and can lead to breakdown of the marriage/ relationship.

Barriers to intimacy are those things that block or prevent intimacy from occurring in our marriage relationship.

However, the majority of women find it difficult, if not impossible, to push through emotional and relational barriers to intimacy for the sake of physical intimacy. If you’re struggling to connect with your wife, here are 5 barriers to intimacy you might be overlooking.

Inattention

Life gets busy. You’re working long hours, running the kids to practice, working on house projects. Oh, and it’s baseball (or football, or basketball, or soccer) season. In other words, you’ve got a lot on your mind—a lot, that is, besides your wife.