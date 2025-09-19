The chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition, Senator Neda Imasuen, has reiterated the National Assembly’s commitment to improving University funding, safeguarding academic freedom and bridging the gap between knowledge and industry.

Imasuen, who represents Edo South, stated this at a two-day golden jubilee of the Faculty of Arts of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), where he was honoured with the Distinguished Legislative Leadership Award.

The occasion also provided a platform for reflection on the Faculty’s five decades of academic excellence, cultural influence, and alumni impact while also charting a course for its future

The lawmaker was represented at the event by former Edo State Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Orobosa Omo-Ojo, who used the occasion to highlight Senator Imasuen’s contribution to education in Edo South senatorial district.

“Our country needs more than degrees—it needs problem solvers, ethical leaders, and courageous citizens,” he said. “Education is not just about acquiring certificates; it is about building resilience, character, and responsibility.”

Highlighting his contributions to education in Edo South, Omo-ojo disclosed that Senator Neda Imaseun has awarded over 420 scholarships in the past two years, including two students in UNIBEN’s Music and Educational Management departments.

He added that his office had covered UTME fees for more than 500 students, while also introducing vocational training programmes for parents in skills such as modern farming, fashion design, and traditional event services.

He further pledged support for President Bola Tinubu’s Students Loan Act, describing it as a vital step in widening access to higher education.

In addition, he announced plans to train 350 youths in boundary security and committed to rebuilding the Faculty of Arts Lecture Theatre as part of his constituency projects.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Edosa Bright Omoregie, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Professor Victor Ighineweka, described the Faculty as “a beacon of intellectual, cultural and humanistic development”, whose alumni have shaped Nigeria’s academic, artistic, and political landscapes.

Delivering the keynote lecture, Professor Francis Egbokhare addressed the theme “The Place of Humanity in an AI Era.”

He dismissed fears of Artificial Intelligence (AI) replacing human potential, stressing instead that the world’s greatest challenges remain “humanistic, not scientific.” He argued that issues of values, equity, leadership, and purpose cannot be resolved by technology but by human-centred thinking.