In a move that has been applauded as a significant step towards resolving the healthcare crisis in the nation’s capital, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced the approval of the demands of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the FCTA, effectively ending a strike that paralysed public health services.

Wike made the announcement on Friday during the flag-off ceremony for the construction of the Northern Parkway from Ring Road II to Ring III in the Life Camp area of Abuja.

He commended the doctors for their decision to call off the industrial action, which began on September 15.

“I must commend the resident doctors for calling off the strike; the administration is happy with their understanding,” Wike said.

Putting action to his words, he revealed, “I have signed all the doctors’ requests on my table today.”

The minister said to ensure immediate implementation, he has directed the FCT acting Head of Service and his senior special adviser on Administration, Samuel Atang, to act accordingly on the approved files.

The development brings relief to thousands of patients who depend on FCT public hospitals, which had been operating at minimal capacity for over a week.

The doctors had embarked on the strike to protest unpaid arrears and several other lingering issues after months of what they described as unfruitful negotiations with the FCT Administration (FCTA).

Their demands included the payment of salary arrears ranging from one to six months for members employed since 2023, the immediate recruitment of new staff to alleviate severe manpower shortages, and the settlement of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund.

Other key grievances were the payment of arrears from the upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, clear timelines for completing skipping and conversion processes, the correction of irregular salary payments, and the payment of outstanding wage award arrears and a 13-month hazard allowance arrears.

The minister’s prompt approval, coming just days after the strike began, is seen as a decisive intervention to prevent a prolonged breakdown of health services in the territory.

While focusing on the health sector, Wike also highlighted the benefits of the new road project, stating that it would create employment, ease traffic congestion, and boost economic activities in the capital city.