Edo State Special Security Squad weekend has demolished property used as major operational base by kidnappers in Egbai community, Ovia North-East local government area.

The suspected kidnappers, identified as Anthony Fedigha Ebimienwei and Luke Disemoh, were arrested following what security authorities described as “high-level, intelligence-driven surveillance.”

When paraded, the suspects confessed to their role in the abduction of one Blessing Nosa, for whose release a ransom of ₦30 million was collected.

The duo sealed their fate after allegedly abducting another business person and demanding a staggering ₦500 million ransom; an act that triggered an expanded multi-agency response and sustained tracking that culminated in their arrest.

Speaking at the demolition site, the coordinator of the Edo State Security Squad, Noah Idemudia, provided an overview of the operation.

He noted that the dismantling of the hideout was aligned with Governor Okpebholo’s directive to adopt offensive security tactics that prevent crime before it festers.

Idemudia stressed that the administration’s stance on criminality remains uncompromising.

“These individuals have been in this trade for some time, and it is deeply unfortunate. Let this serve as a clear warning: under Governor Okpebholo’s watch, Edo State is not a safe haven for kidnappers or any criminal elements.”

He added that similar operations will continue across the tate to ensure that criminal networks are systematically disrupted and eliminated.

Community leaders also echoed their support for the government’s actions. The Okaighele (youth leader) of Egbai community, Aghaku Ihanuwaze, commended Governor Okpebholo for what he described as “a courageous and long-overdue intervention.”

He revealed that the area had for years been exploited by criminal gangs, expressing relief that the administration has now taken decisive steps to restore safety.

“This hideout has been a source of fear for our community,” the youth leader noted. We thank Governor Okpebholo for acting swiftly and for prioritising the safety of our people.”