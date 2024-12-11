Education experts have called for the establishment of schools of invention and innovation across Nigeria to nurture young inventors and address the country’s economic challenges.

This was the central message at the annual lecture and induction ceremony of the King’s College British and American Institutions in Abuja.

The event, “The Hidden and Latent Key to Nigeria’s Emergence as a G20 Nation Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” emphasised the urgent need to integrate innovation-driven programmes into the education system to foster sustainable growth.

The ceremony also included the presentation of the Effulgence 2024 Doctors Award.

Speaking at the event, the country director of King’s College British and American Institutions, Prof. Paul Godwin Udofia, described Nigeria’s economy as “an emergency room, under oxygen.” He stressed the importance of raising inventors to transform the nation’s economic fortunes.

“Nigeria must shift its focus from crude oil and prioritise human capital development. Our current GDP of $199 billion is significantly behind India’s $3.8 trillion. This disparity highlights the critical need to develop our citizens’ talents,” Udofia stated.

He also announced the launch of the Association for the Discovery and Promotion of Nigerian Inventors, Academia, Entrepreneurs, and Investors, a platform aimed at fostering innovation and recognising individuals making significant contributions to national development.

“The awardees today are individuals whose records we have investigated. Their creative achievements have left a mark on humanity for years without recognition. By honouring them, we inspire others to make positive footprints on human lives,” he said.

Udofia urged the country to raise individuals who can overcome challenges and create solutions.

“We need to raise another Philip Seymour Gwali for Nigeria, someone like Aliyu Gilani, who invented Chevron for America. We must discover men with innate abilities and undying passion to lift Nigeria from the quagmire of disgrace and shattered dreams.

“The destiny of Nigeria keeps dwindling because we have strayed from nurturing human potential to focusing on mineral wealth.

“There is nothing to celebrate until governments in all 36 states actively raise inventors and sponsor them to create products that will boost our GDP,” he concluded.

Director of the British American University in California, Fortune Otis Oji, echoed Udofia’s sentiments, urging Nigeria to harness its abundant natural and human resources by creating policies that ensure self-sufficiency.

“By establishing innovation schools and strategically deploying resources, we can shift from being a consuming nation to a producing one. The time has come for us to invest in our talents and stop relying on external solutions,” Oji said.

Both speakers called on government officials, local leaders, and private stakeholders to collaborate in creating an enabling environment for inventors. They emphasised that fostering innovation would improve Nigeria’s economic standing and secure a brighter future for the younger generation.

“We should stop looking outside. There’s nothing outside our country. I’ve been in the UK for 15 years and in the US for 27 years, and all we do is rush to areas organised by others,” he added.

Ambassador Sunday Lawal, an award recipient, commended the King’s College British and American Institutions for honouring him. He described the recognition as a call to further service to humanity.

“This award encourages me to do more to impact lives and promote peace and stability across the world. The global crisis, such as the conflicts in Syria and the Ukraine-Russia war, shows the urgent need for peace and inclusiveness,” Lawal said.

He urged humility and collaboration, stating, “God blesses the humble. We must embrace peace and stability to achieve prosperous nations.”

Similarly, Col. Salihu Ibrahim appreciated the recognition, describing it as a motivator to continue contributing to society.

“This award reminds us to keep innovating for the good of society. Some military innovations we’ve developed were unnoticed by the public, but knowing that people are watching encourages us to give back to society,” he said.

Ibrahim also highlighted issues like fuel prices, urging Nigerians to take collective responsibility.

“Fuel in America costs $4 per gallon, equivalent to N6,000. In Nigeria, it’s N1,000 to N1,500 per gallon. Instead of blaming the government, let’s work together to build a prosperous nation,” he concluded.

The event concluded with a resolution to prioritise invention and innovation as key strategies for Nigeria’s development, aiming to position the country among the world’s leading economies.