In a clear demonstration of her passion to continuously support education, the Wife of the Olu of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III, on Monday, donated N2.5 million to Odokun Secondary School, Oboghoro, in Warri North local government area of Delta State.

This is coming barely a week after she also gave out N100,000 for the purchase of boards in Bobi Primary School, Bobi in Warri South-West local government area of the State.

She also pledged to institute modalities for the renovation of the school.

The cash donation to Odokun Secondary School, Oboghoro, climaxed the visit of Olori Atuwatse III and other members of Royal Iwere Foundation to Oboghoro and Utonlila communities in Warri North local government area of the State as part of activities to round off the week-long distribution of intervention materials to Itsekiri communities affected by flood.

The elated Olori, who was accompanied on the visit by a former chairman of Warri North local government area, Hon, Godwin Toritseju Ebosa, expressed satisfaction over her philanthropic gestures in supporting education and development of the Oboghoro community.

According to Olori, “Education deserves all our support if we must bridge the inequalities gap in the society and that is why I’m passionate about contributing my part towards education at all levels at any given opportunity. I’m so happy to be part of this.”

Those among Her Majesty’s entourage included Mrs. Patricia Adams, Mrs. Olley, Ms. Orode Uduaghan, Dr. Toyin Agbolayah, Hon. Samuel Oligida, Comr. Edema Collins Oritsetimeyin (ECO), and President of National Association of Itsekiri Graduates, (NAIG), Comr. Ben Eyitemi Eburajolo.

Food items donated to the communities include bags of rice, beans, garri, noodles, palm oil, among others.