As part of its efforts to further foster cooperation and development among regional communities, the federal government of Nigeria has concluded plans to, despite security implications, reconsider the Protocol on Free Movement of persons, goods and services within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

It announced its consideration through the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbosola, who played host to the African Union (AU) delegation on Tuesday, and assured them of Nigerian’s readiness to partner with it in achieving Trans-border movement of persons within the sub-region.

Aregbesola, who wondered why humans should confined themselves in one place, while smaller creatures move freely without hindrance, assured the delegation of working towards the realisation of the Free Movement Protocol across the subregion.

The minister, who blamed the aftermath of insurgencies as a major threat to the realisation of the free movement protocol, particularly stated that countries within the Sahel region made Nigeria reluctant in rectifying the protocol.

Aregbesola particularly harped on how the ousting of a former Libyan leader brought about security breach to Nigeria, via proliferation of arms, which led to full blown insurgencies.

He said in furtherance to realisation of free movement across the subregion, Nigerian government has introduced Visa on Arrival (VoA) policy to expedite movement.

Earlier in her speech, the leader of the delegation, Rita Amokhobu, said their visit was to update the federal government on the outcome of their visit to Benin-Seme border, which she said accorded them opportunity to gather information on how Nigeria complied with the treaty of African Union on free movement of persons and goods.

She applauded Nigerian government for mounting facilities around its borders, which according to her, encourages movements across its entry points.

She, however, pointed out that most of these gadgets were not functioning adequately due to erratic power supply at the border lines.