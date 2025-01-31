The controversy between Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her former manager, Ezekiel ThankGod, a.ka. Eezee Tee, has taken another dimension on social media with more allegations of manipulation and sabotage against the gospel music record label owner.

Following Mercy Chinwo’s allegations of underhand dealings against Eezee Tee on January 25, netizens have reacted strongly, accusing Ezekiel ThankGod and his record label of trying to ruin the popular female singer’s career.

Another popular singer and critic, Testimony Jaga, along with several YouTubers, have weighed in on the issue, labelling Eezee Tee as manipulator and deceptive. Some have even suggested that his actions were an attack on the church of God, fueling further outrage.

As the backlash continues, many were waiting to see if Eezee Tee will address the allegations or if more revelations will emerge. The unfolding drama raises concerns about power struggles within the Nigeria’s gospel music industry, leaving fans eager for the next development.