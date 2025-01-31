The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a shift in the commencement of registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The registration for the UTME will now commence on Monday, February 3, instead of Friday, January 31 as earlier slated.

JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, announced this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

Benjamin said the change was necessary to allow the Board to implement essential adjustments to its registration templates.

“These adjustments came in light of the recent suspension of certain law programmes at selected universities, as submitted to the Board by the Council for Legal Education.

“Additionally, the Board discovered that some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres had used deceptive facilities to be approved, prompting the need for further scrutiny and corrections by disapproving such centres.

“The Board acknowledges the disruption this may cause to candidates and other stakeholders and sincerely apologises for any inconvenience,” he said.

He added that the additional time would be used to ensure that all necessary changes were made for a smooth registration process.