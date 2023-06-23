New Naval Chief Ogalla Vows To End Oil Theft, Illegal Refining

The new Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, on Friday, assumed office as the 22nd indigenous Naval Chief and vowed to curb crude oil theft and illegal refining activities.

Ogalla took over the leadership of the Navy from Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, who had been in command since January 2021.

In his remarks, the new Naval Chief thanked God for the privilege and pledged to ensure that Nigeria Navy would sustain the aspiration of being the best.

He also thanked President Bola Tinubu for entrusting him with the responsibility, adding that the President’s unwavering commitment to the security and prosperity of the nation was an inspiration for him.

The new CNS solicited the cooperation of all personnel in ensuring the success of the Navy and uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and dedication to duties.