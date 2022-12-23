The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Irabor Kennedy Osasogie for alleged fraud of €17,000

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the 21-year-old was arrested recently by the operatives of the EFCC in Benin zonal command following a petition by one Antje, a German citizen, complaining that the suspect defrauded her of €17,000.

He said the petitioner claimed that she met Osasogie through social media after she was defrauded of €68,000 by one Michael Patrick.

She alleged that Osasogie offered to assist her in recovering the money but further defrauded her of €17,000.

Upon arrest, the suspect claimed he only received €12,850 from the petitioner.

The EFCC said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation on the matter was concluded.