Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, announced the arrest of 37 suspected internet fraudsters in Awka, Anambra State.

The anti-graft agency disclosed on its X (formerly Twitter) handle that the arrest followed credible intelligence linking the suspects to fraudulent internet activities.

It stated that the all-male suspects were arrested in a sting operation at Commissioners’ Quarters, Dr. J. O. Ukwutinife Close, Ifite, Awka, Anambra State capital, and that items recovered from them included six exotic cars, laptops and mobile phones.

“They will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the statement added.