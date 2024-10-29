The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested four suspected bank hackers in Abuja for alleged conspiracy, unauthorized access to banks’ computer systems and fraudulent withdrawal of depositors’ funds.

The suspects are Chima Anthony Nwigwe, suspected leader of the hacking syndicate alongside three others: Effiong Victor Emmanuel, Mohammed Bello Mahmud, the managing director, Downstone Ultimate Limited, and Daminan Ali.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement on Tuesday, that the suspects were arrested in a sting operation in Abuja following actionable intelligence about their suspected involvement in hacking, compromising databases of commercial banks, thereby causing fraudulent transfers and withdrawals through different digital platforms.

He also noted that the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.