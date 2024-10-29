Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, the member of the House of Representatives representing Aba North and South federal constituency (APGA, Abia), has revealed that he alongside Mr Stephen Abuwatseya, a Bolt driver he assaulted verbally and physically in a viral video, have resolved to employ alternative dispute resolution mechanism.

This is as Hon. Ikwechegh apologised to his colleagues in the green chamber and Nigerians on Tuesday following a statement of apology he had earlier released.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Abuwatseya recorded and shared a video where the lawmaker slapped him countlessly and used derogatory words like ‘rat’ and ‘poor monkey’ on him in Abuja over a delivery disagreement.

The lawmaker was also shown in the viral video threatening that he could make Abuwatseya ‘disappear’ forever and nothing would happen, sparking reactions and questions amongst netizens.

However, the remorseful lawmaker, said: “I will like to rise and speak concerning the incident that took place on October 27 of 2024, involving myself and a citizen, Mr Stephen Abuwatseya, an e-hailing cab driver.

“What began as a misunderstanding regrettably escalated into actions and remarks that do not reflect the values that I hold dear as a member of the esteemed House. I deeply regret my words and actions that outpoured at the heat of the moment and I take full responsibility for how this exchange has impacted on the citizen, Mr Abuwatseya, his family and the entire public.

“I acknowledge that I am human, thus infallible and in recognising the significance of the rule of the public servant, I am mindful of the weight of my words and actions and how they may have affected those that I represent.”

Ikwechegh also said he and Abuwatseya have decided to settle using alternative conflict resolution methods, “Since the incident, Citizen Abuwatseya and I have engaged in alternative dispute resolution methods and I am pleased to inform this honourable House that we have reached a respectful and constructive resolution,” he said.

“Additionally, my sincere apologies to the leadership of the house, my honourable colleagues, and the entire National Assembly as a whole for any deficit of goodwill that this particular incident may have caused. I am aware that my actions reflect not only on myself but also the esteemed institution, the trust that the public places in us, this experience has served as a humbling reminder of the need for a restraint and self-control particularly in challenging situations.

“This experience has been especially disheartening as it stands in contrast to the positive strides that we have made in my constituency of Aba North and Aba South particularly in health, education and empowerment, nevertheless, it serves as a teachable moment for all of us in public offices.

“Mr Speaker, honourable colleagues, I want to state once again that I am human, even though things were said and those things I regret, I apoligise to all Nigerians, regardless of the provocations, there should be no reason why I should react in that form, so I want to use this opportunity to appeal to all Nigerians, let us let what has happened remain in the past and let us forge forward,” the embattled lawmaker concluded.