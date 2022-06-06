Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), have arrested 19 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The suspects were arrested by the operatives of the anti-graft agency over the weekend.

The suspects include a serving corps member in the State, Adamu Shuabu, and 18 others.

The rest are Achimugu Ojonoka, Victor Atsumbe, Akoh Grace, Usman Abubakar, Jacob Emmanuel, Solomon John, Christian Oyakhilome, Adesanya Adeolu, Uloko Ojonugwa and Timothy Moses.

Others are Negedu Onuchei, Usman Tenimu, Lukman Musa, Samuel Atadoga, Daniel James, Abdulrazaq Ahnod, Olarewaju Olumide and Ademola Daniel.

Upon arrest, a Lexus car, huge sum of money suspected to be proceeds of illegal activities, different brands of phones, laptops and other incriminating materials were recovered from them.

A statement from the EFCC said the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.