A group, “No Excuses 2023 Nigerians”, is set to launch a platform to hold elected public officials accountable for their campaign promises after elections. Its convener, Tom E. Obulu, said the platform would be unveiled after the party primary.

In a statement he signed yesterday, Obulu said the “No Excuses 2023 Nigerians” is a citizens’ take-off platform for social mobilisation of voters, mobilisation for good governance, and searching for a good presidential candidate who will provide the seven wonders of democracy to the citizens of Nigeria without any excuses.

Obulu mentioned the seven wonders of democracy to include, “Good elections, good freedom of speech, good human rights, good rule of law, good anti-corruption, good infrastructure and good security.”

He added, “It is a sloganeering campaign from the comfort of our homes, offices, farms, streets and so on, that will occupy the media space.

“This country has been governed for 62 years with a catalogue of excuses; therefore from 2023 No Nigerian Citizens will accept any further Excuses.”

He said the aim is to promote practical good governance and support those who have the potential to provide such good governance and bring about the changes that we need urgently.

