The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Abubakar Ahmad Sirika, a younger brother of the immediate-past minister of Aviation, Hadi Abubakar Sirika.

He was reportedly arrested by the anti-graft agency on Sunday, February 4, 2024, over ongoing investigation of the Aviation Ministry.

He was alleged to have been arrested over N8billion aviation ministry probe under Sirika, when he was awarded contracts even though he is a civil servant, a deputy director on Level 16.

Sirika is being accused of conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of public funds, contract inflation, criminal breach of trust and money laundering amounting to N8,069,176,864.

According to the EFCC, the sum is for four aviation contracts from the former minister to a company known as Engirios Nigeria Limited, owned by his younger brother.

The anti-graft agency said apart from being listed as the company’s MD/CEO, the younger Sirika is the sole signatory to the company’s two accounts, domiciled in Zenith and Union banks.

Sources within the EFCC said the former minister allegedly awarded the contracts to his younger brother, knowing that the latter is a civil servant, a deputy director on Level 16 in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, where he has been working since 2000 till date.

The first of the controversial contracts from the former minister to Engirios Nigeria Limited was on August 18, 2022 for the construction of Terminal Building in Katsina Airport, at the cost of N1,345,586,500.

The second was awarded on November 3, 2022 for the establishment of Fire Truck Maintenance and Refurbishment Centre in Katsina Airport, valued at N3.8 billion.

The third contract was on February 3, 2023 for the procurement and instalment of lifts, air conditioners and power generator’s house in Aviation House, Abuja, at the cost of N615million while the fourth was awarded on May 5, 2023 for the procurement of Magnus Aircraft and simulator for Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria at the cost of N2.2 billion.

The source stated that out of the total contract sum of N3.2 billion was paid to Engirios Nigerian Limited, who upon the receipt of the payment, transferred it to different companies and individuals. There is no trace of work done on any of the contract items till date.

According to the source, Abubakar Sirika is presently in the EFCC custody from where he is providing the additional information on the financial activities of the Aviation ministry.