Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL) has again impounded another oil bunkering vessel, Harbor Spirit, in the Niger Delta region.

TSSL’s operatives confisticafed the vessel while siphoning crude oil from the oil fields of a multinational oil company located in Bayelsa State.

The private marine security firm said the vessel and the crew members are currently anchored at Oporoza waterfront in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The latest arrest came on the heels of January 11, 2024 arrest of oil bunkering vessel, MT KALI, in the creeks of the same Bayelsa State.

The latest seized vessel, with registration number IMO 8226272, was under the surveillance of a combined team of security agencies at Oporoza.

Details Later…