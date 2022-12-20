The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday commenced the auctioning of seven cars, which are subjects of final forfeiture orders with inspection of the items by members of the public in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The items to be auctioned are Lexus IS350 2007 model, Toyota Venza 2010 model, White coloured Mercedes Benz 2007 model, Gold Porsche 2005 model, Red coloured Toyota Camry 2008 model, Grey coloured Honda Accord 2007 model and Ash coloured Toyota Camry 2009 model.

The cars’ pictures were conspicuously displayed with allocated lot numbers for public inspection at the agency’s office in Ilorin to provide opportunity for interested bidders to view and indicate interest in any car of their choice.

In a remark before the inspection, the Zonal Commander, Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, Michael Nzekwe, said the auctioning was being conducted in conjunction with the Bureau of Public Procurement to ensure compliance with all extant laws.

According to him, the cars would be auctioned today, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 based on assessed values and an open bidding system.

“The exercise is going to run for two days, that is today and tomorrow. We have seven vehicles for auction as you can see.”

The process is that you inspect the items to make a choice and then come back tomorrow for the bidding. The item goes for the highest bidder and the winner will have to make payment within 48 hours.

“Let me also add that, you don’t have to know anybody to participate in the auction. The EFCC has no interest in this process. That is why we brought auctioneers from Bureau for Public Procurement, BPP, and we are on ground to supervise what they are doing, while Nigerians also supervise what we are doing as EFCC, to check the process and make sure that everything is transparent”, Nzekwe stated.

He appealed to members of the public interested in the auction to listen carefully to the auctioneers and comply with all stipulated guidelines for a seamless auction.