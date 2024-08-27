The EFCC boss also tasked lawyers not to indulge in activities that encourage people to commit crimes while tasking them not to protect suspected criminals as they must bring any person who has committed financial crimes to court.

Olukoyede said, “Don’t try to protect suspected criminals, people who must have committed financial crimes. So, if you know where, who, or whatever we are looking for, you must bring that person to the open, and we will do our part.”

Speaking on the complaints that cases being handled by the anti-graft agency are taking too long, Olukoyede stressed that the EFCC will ensure that cases are prosecuted, no matter how long it takes in strict adherence to the law.

He noted that the responsibility and mandate of the agency is to investigate and prosecute financial crimes, adding that the job is not only for the body, but all law enforcement agencies.

The EFCC boss stated, “My responsibility and mandate is to investigate and prosecute financial crimes. It’s one of our most important priorities.

“We are saying this in the interest of our practice; if we do the right thing and train our system, all these security bodies won’t harass anyone.”

Olukoyede further urged lawyers to perform their civic responsibilities as Nigerians. He highlighted the importance of mutual respect between lawyers and the EFCC, calling for dignity in how legal professionals and law enforcement agents handle their roles.

He committed to treating with respect and fairness every individual who interacts with EFCC, whether suspects or legal practitioners.

“We are all Nigerians. Before becoming a lawyer, you must perform. Being a lawyer does not exempt you from civic responsibilities; comply and do the right thing.

“Under my watch, everyone that comes to the EFCC will be treated with dignity, regardless of the circumstances,” he said.

He announced plans to develop necessary infrastructures and provide expertise for practical case analysis and examination, reiterating collaboration between the body, United Nations and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The NBA president, Yakubu Maikyau, stated that even though lawyers might be required to be involved in their client’s business, however, it must not include transactions beyond the threshold allowed under the Money Laundering Act.

He further called for more collaboration with the EFCC and other anti-graft agencies to fight corruption.

In his contribution to the section, Human Rights lawyer Chief Mike Ozekhome advised the anti-graft agency to adopt the Western standard by making proper investigations before embarking on any arrest and publicising it in the media.