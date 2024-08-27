The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has unveiled a 23-man squad for the Super Eagles’ upcoming 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification matches against the Benin Republic and Rwanda.

The squad announcement marks the first major assignment for Bruno Labbadia, the newly appointed head coach of the Super Eagles.

The German tactician has recalled star striker Victor Osimhen and defender William Troost-Ekong, both of whom last featured for the national team in the delayed 2023 AFCON final earlier this year in Cote d’Ivoire. Osimhen’s absence from the team in recent months had led to a public rift with the former coach, Finidi George, who has since departed the role. The return of Osimhen, a key player for SSC Napoli, signals a fresh start under Labbadia’s leadership.

Joining Osimhen and Ekong are other notable returnees such as Ola Aina, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Olisa Ndah from Orlando Pirates. The squad also features a blend of experienced players and promising talents, including Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, Victor Boniface, and Calvin Bassey, who are all set to participate in the forthcoming encounters.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face the Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on September 7. Following this, they will travel to Kigali to take on Rwanda three days later. All selected players are expected to report to the team’s camp in Uyo by September 2 to begin preparations for these crucial matches.

Hereunder is the Full List of the Squad:

Goalkeepers:

– Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa)

– Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy)

– Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance FC, Nigeria)

Defenders:

– William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia)

– Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey)

– Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

– Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal)

– Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

– Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England)

– Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

Midfielders:

– Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England)

– Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium)

– Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA)

– Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy)

– Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)

– Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards:

– Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy)

– Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy)

– Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain)

– Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

– Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France)

– Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy)

– Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England)

The announcement of the squad came on the heels of Bruno Labbadia’s appointment as head coach on Tuesday by the NFF.