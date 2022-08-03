Operatives of the Uyo zonal command of the EFCC have begun investigation of a Venezuelan and four Nigerians arrested by the Navy for suspected illegal oil bunkering activities.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the Venezuelan, Roderick Rivero and the Nigerians, Oluwole Olaitan, Emmanuel Emeka Okeke, Olota Albert and Richard Asubi were arrested on June 20, 2022 by officers of the Nigeria Navy Ship, NNS Victory, in Calabar while on board a vessel, MV Edidiong AJ, loaded with unspecified quantity of petroleum products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, AGO.

They were handed over to the Uyo command of the EFCC on Monday, August 1, 2022 for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Lt. Commodore, C. I. Ayogu, the Naval hand-over officer, condemned the activities of oil thieves in the zone, stressing that the fight against crude oil theft is not for the Navy alone, but a fight for the generality of Nigerians, and I urge everyone to be on alert.

Receiving the arrested suspects and the accompanying exhibits, assistant superintendent of the EFCC, ASE Inainfe Young thanked the Navy for its synergy and trust in the EFCC.