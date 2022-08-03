The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has charged the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operational Commanders in the various theatres of operation across the country to ‘show no mercy’ and employ maximum firepower against terrorists posing security threats to the nation.

Air Marshal Amao gave the charge when he met with frontline Air Officers Commanding (AOC) and Air Component Commanders (ACCs) at the NAF Base in Kaduna on Tuesday.

In a statement by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, the CAS commended them for their efforts as well as the improved synergy with sister Services and other security agencies.

Amao underscored the need for effective allocation and utilisation of all NAF platforms deployed for operations in the North-West and North-Central for enhanced operational effectiveness.

He said such deployment will deny the terrorists freedom of movement while boosting the confidence of the populace and ensuring a peaceful country.

Speaking further, the CAS noted that though the security environment remains fluid and uncertain with terrorists moving between the North-East, North-West and North-Central, the need to continually modify NAF’s airpower strategies to stay ahead of the asymmetric and unconventional nature of terrorists’ activities was of paramount importance.

He said, “We have a responsibility to secure our nation and give our citizens a sense of hope, trust and belonging. Therefore, we must ensure that we stay ahead of the enemy and envisage his next line of action.”

He, therefore, charged them to show no mercy against any terrorist and their accomplices while also denying them the freedom of movement and ease to cause mayhem against innocent Nigerians.

Air Marshal Amao further assured them that training of more combat pilots, imagery analysts and other specialties in the NAF would continue to be of utmost priority so as to address the manpower challenges within the operation areas.

He revealed that efforts were at advanced stage to procure more combat platforms for the NAF to meet the ever-increasing demands of air assets in various theatres of operations across the nation.

Other issues addressed during the interface included the need to ensure speedy procurement circle of aircraft spares to minimise aircraft down-time, amongst other issues.