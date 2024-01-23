Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Uyo Zonal Command, have busted a cyber crime syndicate and arrested no one than 24, suspects specifically trained to swindle unsuspecting members of the society including foreigners on social media, LEADERSHIP learnt on Monday.

Tthe EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, stated that the suspects were arrested Monday, January 22, 2024 , at a storey building suspected to be a criminal hideout for training internet fraudsters in a storey building at Ewet Housing Estate and Nelson Mandela street, respectively.

He said the suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.

He said: “The all- male suspects were arrested in two locations in an intelligence-driven sting operation at D-Line Ewet Housing Estate and Nelson Mandela area both in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“Items recovered from the premises and the suspects include: five exotic cars; 18 laptops; 17 mobile phones and one internet router.

“The EFCC had, on November 28, 2019 arrested 23 trainers and trainees at a “Yahoo Academy” at Essien Essien Street, Ikot Ibiok village in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

“The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”