Pandemonium broke out in Malete, the host community of Kwara State University (KWASU) on Thursday, following a joint sting operation carried out by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

LEADERSHIP recalls that 48 students of KWASU were amongst the 50 suspects paraded at the EFCC zonal office in Ilorin on Thursday for alleged cyber crimes.

As of the time of filing this report, there have been no official reaction to the attendant mayhem in Malete from both the EFCC and NDLEA following their raid on the student community.

However, the Management of KWASU, in a statement, indicated that the crisis was precipitated by it called “arbitrary” sting operations carried out by the EFCC and NDLEA operatives.

In the statement signed by the Registrar of the institution, Dr Kikelomo Sallee, KWASU, however, confirmed that peace has been restored in the community.

It added that no one was shot and no life was lost to the unrest that broke out in the community.

The statement read: “Following the unrest that broke out this evening in Malete, the Management of Kwara State University wishes to inform all students and staff of KWASU that peace has been restored to Malete community. We, therefore, urge all to remain calm and lawful.

“We also wish to state that contrary to reports on social media, no one was shot, and no live was lost in the unrest.

“Management has been liaising with, and will meet the EFCC and NDLEA on the arbitrary sting operations on our student body. Management does not condone rough handling of bona fide students of our great University, and we urge our dear students to uphold peaceful and orderly conduct for which our Great KWASU is known.

“We are committed to providing a safe and enabling environment for our students and will ensure that they learn, develop, and graduate within the stipulated time frame. As such, the Harmattan semester examinations that is currently ongoing will continue as scheduled.

“We urge all Great KWASUSITES to remain calm and go about their lawful activities without fear.”