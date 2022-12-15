The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it had so far recovered over N30 billion from the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris.

Chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, stated this at a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, as part of the highlights of the activities of the Commission for the year 2022.

Other highlights of the achievements of the anti-graft agency from January to December, 2022, were recoveries including N134,33,759,574.25, $121,769,076.30, £21,020.00, €156,925.00, ¥21,350.00, CFA300,000.00, among others.

He also revealed that over 3,615 convictions were recorded within the same period under review, affirming that the administration was serious about its anti-corruption fight.

He announced that the nationwide auction of forfeited automobiles will also be followed by the disposal of over 150 houses to interested buyers.

Bawa assured that by the time the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCMUL) becomes fully operational, it will be difficult for money to be laundered in the country.

Recall that the EFCC is currently prosecuting the embattled AGF Idris over alleged N109 billion fraud.