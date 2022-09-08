The Governing Council of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), on Thursday, announced the appointment of a Professor of Law, Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, as the 12th Vice Chancellor of the university.

Egbewole will take over from the incumbent vice chancellor, Prof. Sulaiman Age AbdulKareem, whose tenure expires on October 15, 2022.

LEADERSHIP had on Tuesday exclusively reported that 13 Professors shortlisted as possible replacement for AbdulKareem would face an interview panel last Tuesday and Wednesday.

The pro-chancellor and chairman of the council of the university, Malam Abidu Yasid, announced Egbewole’s appointment at a news conference held at the university’s main auditorium.

Yasid said: “I am glad to inform you that the Council has, after rigorous selection procedure, approved the appointment of Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN) as the twelfth Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin.

“Professor Egbewole, who is 61 years old, holds a Ph.D. degree in Law and Jurisprudence and has been with the University Community for the last 25 years. In addition to being a reputable academic, he is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

“The Council congratulates and wishes the new Vice-Chancellor a successful tenure. The Council looks forward to working with him to achieve the vision of the University.

“In accordance with the laws of this University, the University of Ilorin Act, CAP U7 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, the tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor is due to lapse on the 15th of October 2022, the Council of the University began the process of appointing a new Vice-Chancellor as far back as March 2022. We advertised nationwide for applicants and also through our website. We eventually received some twenty-nine (29) applications from this effort. Even before the returns were in, however, we mounted a special search process by which we reached out to no less than fifty-six (56) people in Universities and other institutions, both at home and abroad.

“When the applications were received, the Council constituted a Selection Board to assess and shortlist suitable candidates. In the end, we shortlisted thirteen (13) candidates who fulfilled our advertisement and other conditions. We interacted with them and processed their application over a period of four days.

“We checked and double-checked their credentials, we closely questioned and probed each of them to make sure that they would support and fulfill the vision and mission of the University.

“We specifically looked for candidates who would support and be sympathetic to the needs of our students, who would interface and work smoothly with other Faculty members, who would be mindful of the needs and aspirations of our host community, as well as the candidate who, in our opinion would be truly concerned about the progress of the University and our responsibility to our nation,” he added.