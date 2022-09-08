Wife of presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has told the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, that Nigerian women were ready for massive mobilisation ahead of the 2023 general election.

Mrs Tinubu, who represents Lagos Central in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly, stated this when she and the wife of the vice presidential candidate of the party, Nana Shettima, paid Adamu a visit at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

They said their women group, Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Women Council, was ready to mobilise and would soon reel out its programmes.

Senator Tinubu said, “We are here to tell you that the Nigeria women, we are ready. I want to reassure the national chairman that we are all ready to work and then whenever you need us, we are just a call away. And then we are ready to work and ensure victory for our party come 2023.

“We women are ready. We are all ready to mobilize and very soon we will come out with our programmes. The Tinubu-Shettima presidential Women Council, that is what we are called. We are working but we want you to know and to to also commend you for the great leadership you’ve given us and also bringing respectability to our great party.”

Responding, national chairman of the APC, Adamu, assured both wives of Tinubu and Shettima of total support during the 2023 campaigns.

He said, “We have promised to stand shoulder to shoulder witn both the presidential candidate and his running mate. So, to that extent, you can be rest assured that we will be together in this race.

“We want your voice to be heard now more than ever before. We trust you and with your loud voice in the Senate, we know what you can do. We want you not only to replicate but to improve on the testimony we are giving as your abilities.”

Adamu further said the governing party will return to power, noting that the party is not preparing to end up at election tribunal but to emerge victorious in 2023 general election.

He stated that as far as the leadership of the APC was concerned, President Muhammadu Buhari is very much on the APC ticket.

He continued: “We will not see his picture but his spirit will drive this efforts. He has done so much under the trying situations. And he is polling the fortune of this country to everybody’s surprise.

“I want to just emphasis one thing to you. There is no option to victory. We must leave no space whatsoever. This government must be returned by the grace of God. I believe in God and for God to appreciate me and add value to what we are doing.

“I want to use the privilege of your coming to emphasis that we just have to work for victory. There is no option whatsoever and don’t be ashamed of saying so. We are not working to end up in the tribunal but working to end up in the Villa.

“Those who have ears should hear. We are ready to work with you and whatever you feel the NWC can do, don’t hesitate to come along. We are ready.”