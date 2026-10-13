Super Falcons interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has retained the same starting line-up that defeated Comoros 2-0 in the first leg of their second-round African qualifying tie for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Nigeria will face the Indian Ocean islanders in Tuesday’s return fixture at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State, with Eguavoen opting for continuity as the 10-time African champions seek to secure their passage to the next round.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie retains her place between the posts, while Christy Ucheibe, Shukurat Oladipo, Michelle Alozie and Glory Ogbonna form the defensive line.

In midfield, Joy Igbokwe continues alongside Toni Payne and Jennifer Echegini, while Uchenna Kanu, Gift Monday and captain Rasheedat Ajibade lead the attack.

The decision to retain the same XI reflects Eguavoen’s confidence in the players who secured Nigeria’s first-leg advantage through second-half goals from Alozie and Kanu.

Igbokwe’s inclusion is particularly notable as the young Nasarawa Amazons midfielder continues to establish herself at senior international level after progressing through Nigeria’s youth ranks.

Nnadozie’s experience will be crucial in goal, while the defensive quartet will be expected to maintain its organisation and restrict Comoros’ attacking opportunities.

The midfield trio of Payne, Echegini and Igbokwe will be tasked with controlling possession, linking defence with attack and creating opportunities for the forwards.

Kanu, Monday and Ajibade, meanwhile, will lead Nigeria’s search for goals as the Falcons seek to build on their first-leg victory.

Nigeria received a bye into the second round of the African qualifying series, while Comoros progressed after recording a 30-0 aggregate victory over Sudan.

The Falcons are pursuing a second consecutive appearance at the Olympic Games after returning to the competition at Paris 2024, ending a 16-year absence.

Nigeria will advance to the third round if they avoid defeat by more than one goal, with Morocco awaiting the winners in March 2027.

The African qualifying series will determine the continent’s two representatives at the women’s football tournament at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Nigeria’s Starting XI Against Comoros

Goalkeeper: Chiamaka Nnadozie

Defenders: Christy Ucheibe, Shukurat Oladipo, Michelle Alozie, Glory Ogbonna

Midfielders: Joy Igbokwe, Toni Payne, Jennifer Echegini

Forwards: Uchenna Kanu, Gift Monday, Rasheedat Ajibade (captain)