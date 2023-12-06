The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) has granted Egypt the right to host the 2027 African Games.

The Egyptian National Olympic Committee (ENOC) had sent a request to ANOCA, voicing interest in hosting the games.

Egypt’s successful bid highlights the nation’s established presence in hosting prestigious tournaments, having previously organised events like the 2021 World Handball Cup, Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2006 and 2019 as well as the U20 African Nations Cup in 2022, among others.

This is Egypt’s second time hosting the African Games, having hosted the continent in Cairo in 1991.

President of ANOCA, Mustafa Braff, formally notified the President of the Egyptian Olympic Committee, Engineer Hisham Hatab, acknowledging Egypt’s dedication and leadership through a formal letter, conveying the esteemed hosting right.

ANOCA expressed gratitude to Egypt and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for their contributions during important meetings.

With the spotlight on Egypt, the nation will prepare to host the 2027 African Games, showcasing its commitment to organising a successful event on the continental stage and contributing to the legacy of the African Games