A Coalition of Youth and Student Groups has applauded the decision of President Bola Tinubu to reappoint Mr Umar Ajiya into the Board of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) as the Chief Financial Officer.

The Coalition, at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, addressed by its Convener, Amb. Habibu Liman Gatawa, said Ajiya’s re-appointment was a testament to President Tinubu’s commitment to appointing round pegs into round holes, thereby ensuring the realisation of the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration.

“We, the Coalition of Youth and Students Groups, gather today to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Umar Ajiya Isa on his well-deserved re-appointment as the Chief Financial Officer of NNPC Ltd. We applaud President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for this astute decision, recognising Mr. Ajiya’s exceptional qualifications and dedication to service.

“Mr. Ajiya’s re-appointment stands as a testament to the President’s commitment to appointing individuals who impeccably fit the roles they undertake, thereby ensuring the realization of the Renewed Hope agenda. His proven track record as a thoroughbred professional, expert in his field, and a dedicated civil servant exemplifies the caliber of talent essential in driving our nation’s progress,” Gatawa stated.

The groups, therefore, implored Ajiya to utilise this opportunity to continue his exceptional service to the nation, adding that they were confident that his expertise and commitment will significantly contribute to the achievements of the Tinubu administration’s agenda at NNPCL and make the President proud.

“As youth and student representatives, we pledge unwavering support to Mr. Ajiya in his endeavours. We believe that his leadership will not only benefit the corporation but also inspire the upcoming generations to contribute meaningfully to our country’s growth and development.

“We once again congratulate Mr. Umar Ajiya on his re-appointment and wish him great success in this new chapter of service to our beloved nation,” Gatawa added.