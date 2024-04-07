The federal government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday, April 9 and 10, 2024, respectively, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

This was announced by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government on Sunday in Abuja.

Tunji-ojo, in a congratulatory message issued by the Ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, congratulated Nigerian Muslim faithful for successfully completing the fast in the holy month of Ramadan.

The minister enjoined Muslim Ummah to imbibe and practise the virtues that entail kindness, love, tolerance, peace, good neighbourliness, and compassion as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

Tunji-ojo urged Nigerians to continue in the spirit of unity in order to achieve and strengthen peace and promote unity in the country.

According to the statement, “the minister wished all Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration and prayed that the peace, blessings and favour of Allah be with us and our great nation, Nigeria.”