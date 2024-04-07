Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has vehemently reacted to accusations of failure levelled against his administration by his predecessor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, describing the latter’s eight-year tenure as governor as wasted years.

In a scathing response released by the spokesperson to Governor Yusuf, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Sunday, the governor condemned Ganduje’s audacity to criticise his administration despite his alleged record of maladministration as govenor.

He pointed out that Ganduje ‘shamelessly’ spoke about a non-existent failure in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)-led government, instead of facing the nemesis of corruption and political violence hanging around his neck.

Governor Yusuf insisted that Ganduje presided over two ‘unproductive tenures’ characterised by alleged siphoning of public resources, inability to cater for the needs of Kano’s population, nepotism and bloodshed that left many families in the mood of melancholy.

“Our eight months in office has remarkably outweighed Ganduje’s eight wasted years of political caricature and maladministration by all standards,” Governor Yusuf stated.

He advised the acting National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the immediate-past governor of Kano State to rather buckle up in defence of his battered image at the court, instead of further exposing his impunity in the media space.

According to the statement, Governor Yusuf was on the verge of restoring sanity from the spate of political thuggery which the immediate-past administration promoted and disruption of election processes in both 2019 and 2023 when unsuspecting and hapless Kano people were maimed, injured, dehumanised, brutalised and killed by thugs allegedly loyal to the APC and Ganduje.

“We wish to warn Ganduje to stop dragging the name of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu into his corruption saga, as we believe that our able and well respected President does not interfere into cases before the courts of competent jurisdiction, as we witnessed during our trying times at the Supreme Court when he allowed justice to prevail for the opposition parties,” the statement added.